Mdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On Sale

Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 12, 2024







National, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on News Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.54 Tuesday. Hemisphere Tuesday announced highlights from its independent reserves evaluation prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and effective as at December 31, 2023.National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109.71 Tuesday. The Bank reported this morning it is currently not engaged in any process or negotiations for the sale of ABA Bank, nor has it hired any advisors.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $74.39 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.58 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.18 Tuesday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $126.57 Tuesday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 Tuesday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $158.58 Tuesday. No news stories available today.G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.50 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Mawson Gold Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Morguard Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $117.01 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.14 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.58 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.36 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sona Nanotech Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

