India Tests Ballistic Missile With Separable Warhead For First Time

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the successful
first flight tests of the Agni-V ballistic missile with a separable
warhead, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
He announced this on the social network X (Twitter).
"We are proud of our Defense Research and Development
Organization scientists for the first flight test of the Agni-V
missile of their own design," Modi wrote.
The missile is equipped with individual warhead guidance units.
Modi did not provide any other details of the project.
