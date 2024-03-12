India Tests Ballistic Missile With Separable Warhead For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the successful first flight tests of the Agni-V ballistic missile with a separable warhead, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

He announced this on the social network X (Twitter).

"We are proud of our Defense Research and Development Organization scientists for the first flight test of the Agni-V missile of their own design," Modi wrote.

The missile is equipped with individual warhead guidance units. Modi did not provide any other details of the project.