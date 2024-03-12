NASA's Funding To Reduced By 8.5 Percent This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The budget of the American Space Agency (NASA) for the current
year, agreed by the US Congress, will be reduced by 8.5 percent, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The head of NASA, Bill Nelson, at a conference on the prospects
for the development of the agency under the new budget, said that
NASA will receive funding in the amount of $ 24.9 billion instead
of the requested $ 27.2 billion.
The head of the agency added that the cuts will particularly
affect planetary exploration programs, including the Moon and
Mars.
According to him, it is planned to increase the budget to $25.4
billion in fiscal year 2025. This is $0.5 billion more than in the
current fiscal year.
He said NASA will try to get even more funding in fiscal year
2026, which starts next October.
