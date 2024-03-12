Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 750 Goals At Club Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Portuguese footballer of Saudi Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo scored
the 750th goal at the club level, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Al‐Nasr with Cristiano Ronaldo lost to Al‐Ainu from the UAE in
the second match of the quarter-finals of the Asian Football
Confederation Champions League. The match was held in Riyadh. The
match ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of Al‐Nasr.
In extra time, the teams scored another goal, and Cristiano
Ronaldo's goal from the penalty spot in the 118th minute allowed
the hosts to escape defeat by the sum of two matches. In the
penalty shootout, the guests turned out to be more accurate -
3:1.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, joined the main squad of Al‐Nasr, scored
a goal in extra time from the penalty spot (the 750th at club
level) and converted his attempt in a penalty shootout.
Taking into account his performance for the Portuguese national
team, Ronaldo scored 878 goals.
