Ideal Temperature For Life On Earth Determined

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The ideal temperature for life on Earth has been determined, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
According to research, the most suitable temperature for the
development of all living beings on Earth is defined as 20 degrees.
An increase in temperature above this level poses a threat to the
development of life.
Studies have confirmed that the temperature at which animals,
plants and microbes living in air and water reproduce is 20
degrees. Scientists report that this temperature appears to be very
important for biodiversity:
"We are finding evidence that temperatures above 20 degrees
Celsius are becoming increasingly suboptimal for all aspects of
life, including animals and plants. Due to the molecular properties
of water in cells, a temperature of 20 degrees is very important
for the efficiency of biological processes.
Fossils are also endangered. According to the researchers, this
means that temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius can cause a number
of changes in marine species, such as a decrease in tolerance to
low oxygen levels. In a warming environment, creatures unable to
reach a comfortable temperature may find it more difficult to
adapt. Scientists expect similar fossil extinctions if temperatures
remain above this threshold for long periods of time. The findings
add to the growing body of evidence that biodiversity, which is
already declining by more than 20 degrees Celsius, will worsen with
global warming. The researchers warn that this will lead to a
"simplification" of ecosystems with fewer life forms in many
places. It is said that there will be great competition between
existing species, which may further limit their habitat.
