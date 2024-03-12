Turkiye Exports Coffee To 146 Countries Around World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye exports coffee to 146 countries around the world. Over
the past five years, the supply of products abroad has increased
approximately threefold, Azernews reports, citing
the Turkish Statistics Office (TÜIK).
According to TÜIK, by the end of 2023, 8,652 tons of coffee
worth $57m were exported from Turkiye, whereas in 2019 this figure
did not exceed $19.
The greatest demand for coffee from Turkiye is shown in Syria.
Belarus and Russia are also in the top three.
Along with the coffee itself, exporters pay attention to the
supply of Turks made of copper, cups and other accessories, which
are considered an important component of the tradition of making
Turkish coffee.
