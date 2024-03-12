               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkiye Exports Coffee To 146 Countries Around World


3/12/2024 3:11:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye exports coffee to 146 countries around the world. Over the past five years, the supply of products abroad has increased approximately threefold, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Statistics Office (TÜIK).

According to TÜIK, by the end of 2023, 8,652 tons of coffee worth $57m were exported from Turkiye, whereas in 2019 this figure did not exceed $19.

The greatest demand for coffee from Turkiye is shown in Syria. Belarus and Russia are also in the top three.

Along with the coffee itself, exporters pay attention to the supply of Turks made of copper, cups and other accessories, which are considered an important component of the tradition of making Turkish coffee.

