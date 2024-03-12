Baku To Host 9Th Trilateral Meeting Of Fms Of Azerbaijan, Georgia And Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 9th trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkiye will be held on March 15 in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign
Affairs Ministry.
Within the framework of the trilateral meeting, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold one-on-one meetings with
his counterparts. As well, the foreign ministers will hold a joint
press conference.
It is worth noting that the eighth trilateral meeting of the
foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye has been held
in Tbilisi in 2019.
