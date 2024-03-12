               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku To Host 9Th Trilateral Meeting Of Fms Of Azerbaijan, Georgia And Turkiye


3/12/2024 3:11:14 PM

Fatime Letifova Read more

The 9th trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye will be held on March 15 in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Within the framework of the trilateral meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold one-on-one meetings with his counterparts. As well, the foreign ministers will hold a joint press conference.

It is worth noting that the eighth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye has been held in Tbilisi in 2019.

