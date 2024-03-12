President Ilham Aliyev: Children's Creativity Center Is Center Of Friendship, Brotherhood Between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “This will not only be a Children's Creativity Center but also a
center of friendship and brotherhood between Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met
with Azerbaijan's culture and art figures, residents of the city of
Fuzuli, and children who will study at the Kurmangazy Children's
Creativity Center, Azernews reports.
“Every such project touches the soul of the Azerbaijani people
because for 30 years the parents, grandfathers and grandmothers of
these children lived with the dream of returning to their lands.
And when they returned and saw the devastated Karabakh, completely
levelled to the ground, they experienced very bitter feelings.
These were the feelings of bitterness mixed with joy because they
had returned,” the President noted.
