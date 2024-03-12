               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ramil Usubov Visits Monument To Great Leader Heydar Aliyev In Tbilisi


3/12/2024 3:11:12 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov has visited a monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Ramil Usubov paid tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the monument.

He was accompanied by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials.

Ramil Usubov also visited the Heroes Square to pay tribute to those who died for the territorial integrity of Georgia, laying a wreath at the Heroes Memorial. (Azertag)

