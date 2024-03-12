Ramil Usubov Visits Monument To Great Leader Heydar Aliyev In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ramil Usubov has visited a monument to National Leader Heydar
Aliyev in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.
Ramil Usubov paid tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and
laid a wreath at the monument.
He was accompanied by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig
Guliyev and other officials.
Ramil Usubov also visited the Heroes Square to pay tribute to
those who died for the territorial integrity of Georgia, laying a
wreath at the Heroes Memorial. (Azertag)
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107968598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.