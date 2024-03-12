Secretary Of Azerbaijan's Security Council Meets With Georgian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, held a meeting
with visiting Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ramil Usubov, where they discussed cooperation between
their countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats, Azernews reports.
Both parties highlighted the significance of stability and
lasting peace in the region, with a focus on the strong strategic
partnership and regional projects between Georgia and
Azerbaijan.
Irakli Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its
continuous support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial
integrity and reaffirmed Georgia's strong support for Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity as well. (Azertag)
