Secretary Of Azerbaijan's Security Council Meets With Georgian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, held a meeting with visiting Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramil Usubov, where they discussed cooperation between their countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats, Azernews reports.

Both parties highlighted the significance of stability and lasting peace in the region, with a focus on the strong strategic partnership and regional projects between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Irakli Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continuous support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaffirmed Georgia's strong support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity as well. (Azertag)