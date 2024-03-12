Over 12K Ukrainian Recruits Already Trained In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), more than 12,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already received military training from the German Federal Ministry of Defense.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the X social network, reports Ukrinform.

“More than 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already received military training from the Bundeswehr as part of the EUMAM Ukraine training mission. Among them are defenders working on Germany's Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Thank you for the vital support in the difficult times,” the posting reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a coalition of partners, which currently includes 34 states, is involved in organizing training sessions for Ukrainian recruits on foreign soil. Among coalition members are the U.S., the UK, most members of the European Union, Canada, Norway, Australia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, Moldova, and Albania. Since the large-scale invasion, nearly 170 headquarters and units of various levels among the newly created brigades have been trained on the territory of these countries.

Hungary, Austria, and Croatia are not part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), but their instructors also take part in the training effort.

