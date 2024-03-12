Russia Intensifying Attacks In Tavria Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces have intensified their offensive effort in the Tavria direction, although Ukraine does not record a strike grouping being created to penetrate Ukraine's defenses in the area.

That's according to the Tavria Grouping's press officer Dmytro Lykhoviy, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, we are witnessing an even greater intensification on the part of the enemy. By 6:00... 11 combat clashes had already been underway along the front line. And from midnight to morning, 15 combat clashes were recorded on the Donetsk sector of the front and six – in the Zaporizhzhia sector," said Lykhoviy.

Zelensky:“Inadequate” Putin's goal to destroy Ukraine

According to the press officer, two-thirds of the battles along the entire front line fall within the area of responsibility of the Tavria grouping of troops. The latest escalation in certain directions is tied with the political tasks that the Kremlin is setting before commanders ahead of the so-called presidential election.

"The Avdiivka direction remains hot. At the same time, the Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia directions are quite tense as the enemy is also attacking with small assault groups, seeing no success. But the more they attack, the better the results of our combat performance in terms of inflicting casualties," the spokesman emphasized.

According to him, the invaders are increasingly violating the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Chemical Weapons by employing ammunition with poisonous substances.

"Yesterday, five more cases were recorded where their drones would drop containers with chlorpicrin. All of those cases were reported in Zaporizhzhia region. Over the past week, the Russians have used this chemical nearly 60 times," Lykhoviy informed.

Invaders in south lost more than 50 people, two electronicfare stations, and three boats over day

"We see all attempts by the Russians to run a certain rotation, to pull in reinforcements to those units that are exhausted or depleted... but there is no reason to say that in any of the directions within the Tavria operational zone the enemy is forming a strike grouping for a major breakthrough,” the press officer assured.

According to the spokesman, the enemy grouping in the Avdiivka direction at the moment amounts to over 48,000, and about 50,000 in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's losses in the Tavria zone over the past day included 420 invaders, 38 units of heavy military equipment, and 328 UAVs of various types. Also, Ukraine destroyed five ammunition depots, a fuel depot, and two dugouts.