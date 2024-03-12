Novator AFV With New Ukraine-Made Remote-Controlled Turret Completes Tests

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) LLC Ukrainska Bronetekhnika ran a successful test of the ten-seater specialized armored fighting vehicle Novator equipped with the Ukrainian-made remote-controlled turret, Tavria-14.5.

This was reported on the producer's Facebook page, Ukrinform saw.

The Tavria-14.5 turret is a remote-controlled unmanned turret, armed with a 14.5 mm machine gun (KPVT) with an ammunition set of 200 rounds. The highest-end unique weapon controller, which includes a high-quality stabilization system allows for locking and following targets, as well as ensures high-precision fire on targets in motion," the message reads.

The turret also allows for detecting targets at a range of over 5 km in both day and night hours.

The level of armor protection corresponds to NATO's STANAG 1. Designers also ensured the appropriate armor level of protection for the hull and weapons control system blocks.

"The use of high-speed, maneuverable armored vehicles equipped with remote-controlled turrets not only provides additional opportunities to engage the enemy at a longer range, but also saves soldiers' lives," experts noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian manufacturers are boosting their output, being able to cover the Army's current demand for armored vehicles.

Photo: LLC Ukrainska Bronetekhnika