Zelenskyy Awards 425 Defenders, 236 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded 425 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 236 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decrees No. 151/202 and No. 152/2024 were published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reported.

According to the documents, the defenders were awarded for their courage in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for selflessly performing military duty.

In particular, the servicemen were awarded the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 'For Courage', Danylo Halytskyi, and medals 'For Military Service to Ukraine', 'For Impeccable Service', 'To the Defender of the Fatherland', and 'For Saved Life'.

As reported, Zelenskyy awarded 519 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 226 of them posthumously.