Enemy Attacks Kryvyi Rih, Fire Broke Out In High-Rise Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, an explosion occurred during an air raid alarm and a fire broke out in a multi-story building.

The head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Kryvyi Rih. There was an explosion. We are not filming or posting anything on the Internet," he wrote.

"Explosion in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out in a high-rise building as a result of an enemy attack. We are checking all the information," said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.



Russian drone hits factory indistrict

Air raid alert continues in the region. The head of the region urges people to stay safe.

As reported, Russian troops struck three times in the Kharkiv district on March 12, according to preliminary data, without casualties.