Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region Again, Hit Agricultural Company

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery. The building of an agricultural company in the Synelnykove district was hit.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Nikopol district was under enemy artillery fire twice in one day. Three times the Russians sent kamikaze drones there. The district center and the Marhanets community came under attack," he said in a statement.

According to Lysak, a building of an agricultural company was hit in the Synelnykove district. No one was killed or injured.

Other districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were free of attacks.

Earlier it was reported that last night the aggressor fired three times at the Nikopol district. A 49-year-old man and women aged 42 and 48 were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.