Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Two People Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, two people died as a result of an enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih.



The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Another tragic evening for the region. In Kryvyi Rih, preliminary, two people died. There are injured. Doctors are providing the necessary medical care. All the details will be later," he wrote.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that at least three rocket attacks in Kryvyi Rih resulted in at least three hits, one of them in a nine-story building.



"There are dead and injured civilians. The State Emergency Service is putting out fires. Paramedics are working," he wrote.



"The headquarters for helping people is deployed on Skhidnyi 1 near the ATB shop starting at 8 p.m. You can apply there for resettlement, building materials to close the broken windows, and any other issues," Vilkul said.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert. As a result, a fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings.