Ukrainian Armed Forces Repel 63 Attacks In Six Directions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and another 63 attacks in six other directions, most of them in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka.

During the day of March 12, there were 78x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 9x missile and 73x air strikes, carried out 72x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Soldatske, Popivka, Luhivka (Sumy oblast), Muravske, Bolohivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan (Kharkiv oblast). More than 25x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka, Khrinivka, Bleshnya (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Sukhodil, Malushyne, Pavlivka, Krasnopillya, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Strilecha, Starytsya (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 4x attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast), where the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Kupyansk, Kivsharivka (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 6x assaults in the vicinities of Terny (Donetsk oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), where the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast) and Serebryanka, Proletarske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Tors'ke, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities east of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Druzhba (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolaivka, Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, New York (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 22x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Umanske, Oleksandropil (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Prohres, Vovche, Zhelanne, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Umanske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, with air support, made 19x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, conducted 6x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the

vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The invaders launched an air strike in the vicinity of Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 3x attempts to assault positions of Ukrainian defenders. More than 15x settlements, including the city of Kherson, Khreshchenivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Stanislav (Kherson oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

During the day of March 12, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 9x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x concentration of troops, 1x artillery system, 2x air-defense systems of russian invaders.