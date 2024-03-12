Uber Expands Diversity And Inclusion Initiative, Embracing Inclusivity For All

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 12, 2024: Uber, India's leading mobility platform today, announced the latest iteration of the She++ initiative, its commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the technology sector. The program provides early-career opportunities for women, people with disabilities, and other underrepresented students to intern with Uberâ€TMs engineering teams, gaining insights, and experience in the technology industry.



The She++ initiative, initially aimed to promote women in engineering, has evolved into a broader diversity initiative. This year, the initiative received over 4000 applications from top engineering colleges across India, highlighting an increasing desire for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Hosted on March 7 at Uberâ€TMs Bangalore Campus, the event provided students with a unique opportunity to engage with Uber's leaders and HR professionals.



Dawn Carter, Director, Global Talent Acquisition, Uber said, â€œAt Uber, we are committed to breaking down barriers and fostering an environment where all individuals can flourish. The expansion of She++ to encompass individuals with disabilities and others represents a significant stride in our mission to cultivate a more inclusive society. As Uber continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion, She++ stands as a cornerstone in our endeavour to forge a more equitable future for everyone. Through initiatives like She++, Uber not only shapes the trajectory of technology but also aims to propel positive societal transformation."



The She++ professional development initiative offers a platform for early in-career talent to learn from industry leaders, develop essential skills, and expand their professional network. The event proved to be a resounding success, highlighted by enriching activities like fireside chats with industry leaders, speed mentoring sessions, networking lunches, and opportunities to contribute to Uber's innovation.



Last year, the initiative witnessed participation from over 2000 students from top engineering colleges across India, highlighting the growing demand for inclusivity in the workforce.





Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they need to be on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and have helped over 800,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver's seat.

