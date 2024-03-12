Israeli Occupation Kills 72 Palestinians, Injures 129

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 12 (KUNA) -- At least 72 Palestinians were martyred and 129 others injured in renewed massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, according to Gaza health authorities.

The latest casualties have raised the death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli occupation attacks since October 7, 2023, to 31,184, and more than 72,889 others have been injured, the authorities said in a press statement.

Seventy-two percent of the victims of the Israeli occupation aggression are children and women, it said, estimating that malnourishment and dehydration victims have now risen to 27. (end)

