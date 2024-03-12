Kuwaiti Amb. To Jordan, JHCO Discuss Delivering Relief Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 12 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Al-Marri, discussed with the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), Prince Rashid bin Al-Hassan, on Tuesday, the mechanism for delivering Kuwaiti humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In remarks to KUNA, the ambassador said that the two sides discussed the delivery of Kuwaiti humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza and ensuring its full and comprehensive access to the Strip.

He stressed that the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization is responsible for implementing the process of delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip from the Jordanian side and is concerned with coordination and cooperation in this regard. (end)

