European Commission To Recommend EU Membership Talks With Bosnia, Herzegovina

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 12 (LUNA) - The European Commission will recommend the European Council to start EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Commission President Ursula said, "Since we granted candidate status, Bosnia and Herzegovina has taken impressive steps forward. More progress has been achieved in just over a year than in over a decade."

She explained that Bosnia and Herzegovina have made progress in multiple areas, "as its now fully aligned with our foreign and security policy, which is crucial in these times of geopolitical turmoil".

The country is adopting important laws, such as on the prevention of conflict of interest which had stalled for seven years, now it is adopted; and the law on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing, she added.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Justice has agreed to include in the domestic criminal records the judgements of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, said von der Leyen, adding that on dialogue and reconciliation, a new peacebuilding steering committee has just become operational.

Regarding the management of migration, she commended the continuous improvement, where negotiations on a Frontex agreement is now ready to begin after the Presidency endorsed the negotiating framework.

The commission president said that the EU has changed its approach to the Balkan region as part of its expansionist policy, noting that the Union had previously opened accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, and is now doing the same thing with Bosnia and Herzegovina. (end)

