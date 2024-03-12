Lebanon: One Person Killed, 10 Wounded By Israeli Raid On Bekaa Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 12 (KUNA) -- One person was killed and 10 others wounded Tuesday in a raid launched by Israeli occupation warplanes on a residential area in the Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.
The Lebanese National News Agency said that the aircraft targeted a residential building on the Baalbek-Riyaq International Road between the towns of Al-Safri and Sarein.
This targeting comes after two raids launched by the Israeli occupation yesterday, Monday, in the Bekaa region as well, as a result of which one person was killed and others were injured. (end)
