Spanish Ship Loaded With 200 Tons Of Aid Sails Toward Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 12 (KUNA) -- A Spanish ship loaded with 200 tons of food sailed on Tuesday from a port in Cyprus towards the Gaza Strip, said Spanish TV.

The ship belonging to the non-governmental organization (Open Arms) set off from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus to open a new sea route to deliver aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, it added.

The Spanish TV quoted a spokeswoman for the organization as saying that the ship will unload the aid and return to Cyprus to repeat the operation as much as possible, expressing her hope that more organizations and partners will join the operation to save the people of Gaza from famine. (end)

