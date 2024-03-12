Tadamon Foundation Holds Panel Discussions, Exhibition On Accomplishments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) --The Tadamon Foundation organised a panel discussion and an exhibition for images of real stories supported through the Tadamon platform.Sponsored by Princess Wijdan Hashemi, the exhibition highlighted the charitable accomplishments achieved through its platform over the past two years.Attending the panel discussion held at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts were Prince Abbas bin Ali, Princess Rajwa bint Ali, Princess Sima Abbas, Amir Shihadeh, the Founding Partner and CEO of Tadamon Foundation, Nadia Saeed, the CEO of Bank Al-Etihad, the first Strategic Partner of Tadamon, Fawzi Hammouri, General Manager and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Specialty Hospital, the first Medical Partner of Tadamon. Markiting Communication Advisor, Nicole Shahin moderated the panel discussion.Amir Shihadeh said, "Tadamon is a charitable organization (NGO) established with my partners Samih Toukan and Hussam Khoury. It works on organising humanitarian and community cases by verifying and presenting them on a single digital platform (website and application) making it easy for donors to support cases as all donations go fully to meet the beneficiary's needs."Shihadeh thanked all supporters for their donations over the past two years, "which have significantly impacted meeting the various needs of over 200 direct beneficiaries from across the kingdom, including healthcare assistance (operations, medicines, medical supplies), education, nutrition, housing construction and renovation and other needs."He revealed that over 200 hours of study sessions were provided to students in universities and colleges, and 15 major surgeries, such as kidney and corneal transplants, were performed.Saeed spoke about the bank's interest in the idea of "Tadamon" from the beginning, even before its official establishment, emphasizing the importance of purposeful humanitarian partnerships to support community development and achieve social welfare for all within the framework of sustainable development goals and a transparent approach with mechanisms for managing individual cases and the ability to measure impact accurately. SHamouri expressed his pride in the youth running the Tadamon Foundation, who were pioneers in innovating this digital platform to act as a link between beneficiaries and donors while preserving the privacy, dignity and humanity of these beneficiaries, adding that the Specialty Hospital is the first medical partner of the Tadamon Foundation to provide healthcare services to patients.The Senior Advisor for House Reconstruction and Building at Tadamon, Loay Najjar, outlined the mechanisms of their engineering office's work in building and renovating houses to ensure decent living conditions for beneficiaries.The Community Cases Supervisor at Tadamon, Rand Al-Kayyali, spoke about her work with the foundation, outlining the working mechanisms and the role of the Tadamon team in following up on cases and providing the necessary assistance and support.Kayyali and volunteer Community Contributor Mahmoud Abu Farha shared several experiences monitoring humanitarian cases within the Tadamon platform.