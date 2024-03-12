Israeli Raids On Lebanon Kill 1, Injure 6 In Bekaa

Beirut, March 12 (Petra) -- Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon's Bekaa Valley killed at least one and injured six others.According to a Lebanese security official, the raid targeted a plastic tools factory and the outskirts of the town of Nabi Sheet, causing severe material damage.

