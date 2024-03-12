King Briefed On Progress In Implementing Public Sector Modernisation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday was briefed on progress in implementing the executive programme for public sector modernisation, and stressed the need for recruitment in the public sector to be transparent and merit-based.According to a royal court statement, during a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with the concerned officials, His Majesty highlighted the need to evaluate the impact of 2023 projects to allow for feedback on implementation.At the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King said the 2024 plan must include tangible reforms in the public sector.His Majesty also stressed the need to have performance indicators, as well as clear and measureable goals, highlighting the need to engage with all stakeholders.For his part, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said the government is working on the executive programme's priorities within its three pillars public service development, institutional development, and legislation development, in line with the set timeframes.Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh reviewed progress in implementing the executive programme for public sector modernisation, which included the completion of 90 per cent of the priorities set for 2023.He highlighted priorities for 2024, which number 51, covering public services, procedures and digitisation, structure and governance, policy and decision making, institutional culture, human resources, and legislation.Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Planning Minister Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.