Jordan Condemns Israeli Forces For Killing Jordanians In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- Jordan Tuesday condemned the Israeli forces for killing two Jordanian citizens yesterday in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.The Foreign Affairs Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said the Ministry urged Israel to investigate and share the investigation's findings, adding, "The Ministry will take all necessary diplomatic measures according to relevant international law, agreements and norms."Qudah added that the Ministry is in contact with the families of the two citizens who also hold Palestinian IDs, expressing the Ministry's condolences to the families.