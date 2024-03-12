Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Clears 10 Candidates From MP, Nakul Nath To Contest From Chhindwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) Congress's lone Madhya Pradesh MP, Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, will contest again from his family pocket borough Chhindwara in the upcoming elections, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Congress on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for several states, including for 10 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

It has fielded senior leader Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind (SC) and former minister Kamleshwar Patel from Sidhi.

Siddharth Kushwaha, who lost the recent Assembly election, has been fielded from Satna.

The Congress also cleared Pankaj Ahirwar's name from the Tikamgarh (SC) constituency and tribal leaders Radheshyam Muvel (Dhar), Ramu Tekam (Betul), Porlal Kharte (Khargone) and Omkar Singh Markam (Mandla) - all four reserved for STs.

Rajendra Malviya has been fielded from Dewas (SC).

The ruling BJP had won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2019, and the Congress survived in just Chhindwara, the home turf of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath for the last several decades.