(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) EXCLUSIVE: Rhode Island based production companies Hyperborea Films and LaSalle Productions are set to produce the thriller feature film, "A Witness to Murder".

The film will star Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever, Not Another Teen Movie), Jennifer Taylor (Two and a Half Men, God's Not Dead), Brian Krause (Return to the Blue Lagoon, Charmed), Antwon Tanner (Coach Carter, One Tree Hill), Nick Merico (Every Witch Way, American Idol) and Eric Lutes (Caroline in the City, So Little Time).

In a screenplay penned by Jacob Cooney and Jason White, "A Witness to Murder" tells the story of Marybeth, a woman who has always wanted more in life, but between her sickly father, a failed marriage, and her 10-year-old daughter, she feels destined to live out her life working as a sanitation truck driver to support her family in a small, quiet town. That is until she witnesses what she believes is a murder while picking up trash on one of the many desolate roads in the area. Marybeth begins to investigate the murder on her own, which leads her down a rabbit hole to discovering that the beloved Mayor and his son may not be the perfect political family the town believes them to be.

Production is slated to film in Rhode Island. Chad Verdi Jr. (Savage Salvation), Paul Luba (Hot Seat) and Anthony Gudas (Machete) are producing with Sera Verdi (Chosen Family) as an Executive Producer. Glenn Ciano (Inkubus, Infected) is set to direct.

Verdi Jr stated, "We've assembled a great team both in front and behind the camera. This project is the first of five films that we plan on shooting in Rhode Island during 2024."

Luba added, "It's great to be able to provide work for local Rhode Islanders and play a part in stimulating the state's economy. Chad and I are proud of the film community we have built here and the consistent growth we've been able to achieve year after year."

Hyperborea Films and LaSalle Productions recently produced "Chosen Family", starring Heather Graham, Julia Stiles, Thomas Lennon, Andrea Savage, Michael Gross and John Brotherton; "Junction", starring Bryan Greenberg, Ashley Madekwe, Griffin Dunne, Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung and Josh Peck; and "Johnny & Clyde", starring Megan Fox, Tyson Ritter, Avan Jogia and Ajani Russell. All three of these projects were filmed in Rhode Island.