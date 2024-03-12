Tech Stock News Bite - Clearone (NASDAQ: CLRO) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List Up Over 100% On Cash Dividend News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Tech Stock News Bite - ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO ), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, has made the NASDAQ top gainers list today, trading at $1.9200, up $ 1.0145 for a gain of 112.0375%. The stock had a day's high of $2.4799.

ClearOne announced that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of ClearOne common stock, payable on April 10, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 2, 2024. Because the special cash dividend exceeds twenty-five percent (25%) of the value of the Company's common stock, in accordance with FINRA UPC (Uniform Practice Code) Rule 11140, a stockholder of the Company that sells shares of the Company's common stock on or prior to the payment date of April 10, 2024 will not receive the one-time special cash dividend for the Company shares that are sold.

"We have decided to share this surplus with our shareholders, who continue to support the Company's strategy and vision for future growth," said Derek Graham, Chief Executive Officer of ClearOne. "We believe the company has an achievable plan to return to revenue growth and profitability."

Even though this dividend announcement is a special one-time event, the declaration of dividends in the future is subject to the discretion of the ClearOne Board of Directors, which will evaluate the possibility of future dividend distributions from time-to-time based on factors that the Board of Directors deem relevant. However, no additional dividends have been authorized nor are contemplated at this time.

