KCR Slams Congress Over Poor Governance In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Karimnagar (Telangana), March 12 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress-led Telangana government for "poor governance" saying ever since it came to power, all facilities created by previous BRS government were stopped.

He claimed that the electricity supply and payment of financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu have come to a halt as if someone had pressed a switch.

The former Chief Minister made the remarks at a public meeting in Karimnagar to launch the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that the Congress government is neglecting the plight of farmers who were forced to grapple with power and water shortages. He claimed that distressed farmers were burning crops or feeding it to cattle.

He claimed that the Congress came to power in Telangana with false promises.

He alleged that Telangana's self-respect has been mortgaged to Delhi.

KCR said that instead of addressing the problems faced by people, especially farmers, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his ministers are busy blaming the previous BRS government. He further said that they are using "abusive rhetoric and intimidation tactics against those questioning the government's failures".

He urged the people to vote for the BRS in the coming elections to ensure a strong presence of the party in the Lok Sabha to champion Telangana's interests.

KCR cautioned people that if they vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party might cite it as approval of its current policies and stop delivering on its promises.

The BRS leader also slammed Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay saying he had not done even one work for his constituency.

Slamming Congress for maligning BRS over Kaleshwaram, he said the project has 100 components and Medigadda barrage is just one of them. KCR said two of the piers of Medigadda barrage sunk but their opponents were talking as if the earth had shattered.