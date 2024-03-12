Satyukt's Precision Farming Technology To Assist Farmers With Cultivation Cost Cuts, Productivity

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Mar 12 (KNN) In an effort to introduce precision farming technologies in Uttar Pradesh, Agritech Company Satyukt Analytics has established a partnership with ASSOCHAM UP-UK and Global New Energies and Technologies (GNET), a provider of agricultural equipment.

The collaboration will involve the deployment of Satyukt's Sat2Farm technology, which facilitates the digitalisation of agriculture by leveraging data obtained from satellite imagery and a combination of cutting-edge technologies including cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Given that 65 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population relies on agriculture, this partnership enables Satyukt to seamlessly deliver farm management solutions to farmers of all kinds and stakeholders associated with ASSOCHAM UP-UK and GNET.

This integration aims to optimise agricultural practices by furnishing instant, nearly real-time information, as stated by the company.

Yukti, the Managing Director and Co-founder of Satyukt, expressed that the collaboration endeavours to bring precision farming insights directly to farmers' doorsteps, leveraging the technological advancements developed by Satyukt in recent years.

Precision farming, Yukti noted, is poised to assist farmers in reducing cultivation costs and boosting crop productivity, thereby augmenting farmers' income.

(KNN Bureau)