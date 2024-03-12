Atkinsréalis Opens New Office In Cairo To Support Its Global Delivery Model

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, expands its regional presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Cairo, Egypt. The new office is part of the company's Global Technology Center (GTC) and supports its global delivery model by providing capabilities and talent to work alongside its regions and markets on major client deliveries, driving standardization, resilience, delivery quality and technical excellence.

Since 2007, AtkinsRéalis has been present in Cairo and supported the delivery of key projects across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The new office expansion will play a key role in accelerating the company's regional growth through its end-to-end design, engineering and project management services underpinned by digital solutions and net zero expertise. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Philip Hoare, Chief Operating Officer, senior leaders, dignitaries, partners, and AtkinsRéalis' team in Cairo.

“As the Middle East is seeing unprecedented growth in infrastructure, the demand to innovate and drive efficiency in project delivery has never been higher. AtkinsRéalis continues to play a key role in supporting transformational projects that meet increasing population needs and socio-economic development agenda across the region,” commented Philip Hoare.“The new Cairo office is a strategic addition to our global centers of excellence that will not only bring more value to our clients but also help boost career opportunities in Egypt.”

Set in the vibrant Nasr City of Cairo, the new office is located at Tower A6, City Stars Complex and can accommodate up to 250 employees. It has several open workstations, a lounge area, meeting rooms and seating pods designed to foster collaboration and engagement. The Cairo office marks as the fifth center of excellence of the company, with other offices spread across India in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Pune.

With over 50 years' presence in the Middle East, AtkinsRéalis has established a world-class reputation of delivering some of the most iconic projects across the region, from Burj Al Arab to Dubai Opera and Riyadh Metro. Some of the company's recent big wins include NEOM's THE LINE Delivery Partner Organization and the masterplan of the New Murabba and Mukaab, an immersive destination that will revolutionize the way in which people experience hospitality, retail and leisure in Saudi Arabia.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services in key regions (Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, as well as Asia, the Middle East and Australia), Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at or follow us on LinkedIn .

