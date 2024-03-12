Dowlais Group Plc Appoints New Chief Executive To GKN Powder Metallurgy

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Dowlais Group Plc, the specialist engineering firm focused on the automotive sector, has appointed Jean-Marc Durbuis as the new Chief Executive Officer of GKN Powder Metallurgy. Jean-Marc joins the company on 12 March. This appointment follows Diego Laurent's departure from the business after 31 years of service at GKN.

Jean-Marc will bring extensive commercial, operational and leadership experience to GKN Powder Metallurgy as it positions itself for the transition to electric vehicles – a significant strategic opportunity for the business. Over the last 20 years, Jean-Marc has held several senior executive positions in the chemical sector, leading global teams in complex and demanding businesses. He has a proven track record across all operational functions and has been a member of several executive committees and boards.

Jean-Marc joins GKN Powder Metallurgy from Allnex, the global leading supplier of resins and additives to the coating and inks industry. He was the Executive Vice President of one of Allnex's global divisions with revenues of over €1 billion and was a member of the Allnex Executive Committee and Board of Directors. His achievements at Allnex include delivering significant improvements in his division's financial and operational performance, and the delivery of significant M&A projects in different geographies.

Liam Butterworth, CEO of Dowlais Group Plc, said: 'I want to thank Diego for his 31 years at GKN. He has achieved so much during this time at both GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Automotive. I am particularly grateful for all he has done to maintain GKN Powder Metallurgy's position as one of the world's leading suppliers of powder metal materials and sintered metal components.

'Given the critical role GKN Powder Metallurgy plays in solving complex challenges in the automotive and industrial markets, and the very exciting opportunities ahead for the business, I am delighted that Jean-Marc will join us as the new CEO. He brings a wealth of experience that will enable the Powder Metallurgy team to capture the significant opportunities before it.'

Jean-Marc said: 'I am delighted to be joining GKN Powder Metallurgy as its new CEO. It is a world class business and will play a vital role in introducing new products to market, as we navigate the transition to EVs. I look forward to working with the team and meeting my new colleagues across the globe.'

About GKN Powder Metallurgy

GKN Powder Metallurgy solves complex challenges in automotive and industrial markets with sustainable and innovative solutions through best-in-class powder metallurgy technology. The company is a world-class provider of powder metal materials, components, applications, and electrification solutions through its three business units GKN Powders/Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals and GKN Additive. GKN Powder Metallurgy is committed to sustainable goals by providing leading powder metal expertise, innovative engineering, and extensive process experience to transform ideas into production. GKN Powder Metallurgy is part of Dowlais Group plc and empowers more than 5,000 innovative thinkers in 27 locations, setting its global engineering network at the highest standard.

