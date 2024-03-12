Brightcove Simplifies Content Creation With New Intuitive Web-Based Video Editing Tool

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, announced today it has added web-based video editing capabilities to its Emmy Award-winning streaming technology platform. The new core functionality will add easy-to-use editing that accelerates their video creation, management, and publishing workflows.

Designed to serve the needs of publishers, marketing, social media, HR, and communications professionals, the editing functionality is intuitively designed for anyone to use, ensuring all users can leverage its full potential, regardless of their level of video expertise.

“In today's rapid-paced content environment, rich but accessible video editing tools are essential for teams to create and curate high-quality content,” said Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer at Brightcove.“Brightcove's in-platform editing functionality eases the video content creation process for teams who want to publish high-quality videos quickly. Our goal is to make Brightcove a one-stop shop for all of our customers' video marketing and communications needs.”

Brightcove's web-based video editor allows customers to create content from start to finish within the streaming platform. Included in Brightcove's Marketing Studio and Communications Studio solutions, this new feature will help customers:



Create "snackable" content from longer videos: Repurpose existing video content by editing recordings into clips, highlight reels, or condensed versions for specific audiences. Users can trim and cut sections within larger videos or merge points to create new clips, reels, or highlights, perfect for sharing on social media or other platforms. They can also add graphics, logos, music, artwork and other creative elements.

Package Employee-Generated Content: Users can source and edit recordings from employees or other contributors into a finalized video to publish internally or externally.

Develop Promotional Video Content: Edit video content with customizable templates for promotions, campaign purposes, and personalized content. Users can also create their own company templates for efficient and quick content creation. Edit video for various channels: Edit or crop brand-ready content to distribute to different channels for broader reach while meeting requirements for specific aspect ratios, including vertical videos.

For more information, visit Brightcove .

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn , X (Formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and YouTube . Visit Brightcove .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink