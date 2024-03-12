EUR/USD Signal Today - 12/03: Turning Bearish Below $1.0945

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 7th

Today's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0945, $1.0998, or $1.1030.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0914, $1.0867, or $1.0825.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairlast Thursday, I wrote that the technical picture had become more bullish, being established above $1.0872. This was a good call as it was this precise level that acted as the low of the day which pushed the price meaningfully higher, although unfortunately I had adjusted the level about 10 pips higher.

The price continued to rise over the past few days, along with a general decline in the US Dollar, and this helped push the price to new highs above $1.0900. However, the resistance level at $1.0945 is looking strong and seems to be pushing the price down. I think the question is whether the $1.0900 area will hold now. If the price breaks below $1.0900 it will likely fall to at least $1.0867.

A short trade from $1.0945 is also a potential setup worth looking out for.

The price will likely consolidate between $1.0914 and $1.0945 until the US CPI (inflation) data release later today, which could push the price anywhere regardless of any technical factors on the chart.

Regarding the USD, there will be a release of CPI (inflation) data at 12:30pm London time followed by the 10-Year Bond Auction at 17:01pm. There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the EUR.

