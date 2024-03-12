BAP Wants PS Moved To Sports Ministry

(MENAFN- The Post) THE Basotho Action Party (BAP) has requested Prime Minister Sam Matekane to reassign the principal secretary of energy, Tankiso Phapano, to the Ministry of Sports.

The BAP made the request on Monday as the rift between Phapano and Energy Minister Professor Nqosa Mahao, the BAP leader, widened.

The bad blood between Professor Mahao and Phapano has divided the BAP and triggered fears of an imminent collapse of the party.

In a letter seen by thepost, the BAP's secretary general, Lepolesa Makutoane, tells the prime minister that the central executive committee had resolved to make the request at its plenary sitting on Monday.

“The resolution comes as one of the most efficacious remedies the committee considered to bring a peaceful solution to the longstanding challenges that concerns (sic) the Minister (Professor Mahao) and the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy,” Makutoane said.

“I trust that you shall heed the advice of the Committee and grant the request of Basotho Action Party (sic).”

The prime minister is yet to respond to the letter but some observers speculate that he might reject the request. He rejected the idea when it was broached by Professor Mahao a few weeks ago.

Matekane was also unfazed when Professor Mahao threatened to resign from the coalition government if he didn't fire or reassign Phapano.

The party's request is seen as a last-ditch solution to the fights between Professor Mahao and Phapano.

Previous attempts to get the two, who were once close allies, reconcile have failed.

Peace brokers shuttling between the two have reportedly told the party's leadership that a reconciliation between the two is now impossible.

Professor Mahao has told the leadership that he cannot work with Phapano.

Phapano has allegedly sworn that he will not allow Professor Mahao to push him out of the ministry. The result has been an impasse that is now threatening to upend the BAP.

Sources say the coalition partners have become increasingly worried about the BAP's infighting and are already working on a plan to mitigate the impact of the party's implosion on the government.

The prime minister is also said to have told Professor Mahao to get a grip on the crisis in his party.

Staff Reporter