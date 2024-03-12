EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

ESPG bond: Registration period for vote ends on 15 March 2024 – Quorum not yet reached – Recommendation to accept the countermotion

12.03.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Registration for the vote only possible until 15 March 2024

ESPG calls on all bondholders to register in order to reach the quorum

Voting in a vote without a meeting from 18 March to 20 March 2024 ESPG supports the counter-motion to authorise the Joint Representative to possibly suspend the total LTV covenant as of 31 December 2024

Cologne, 12 March 2024: The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specialising in science parks, yesterday evening received and supported a countermotion to one of its proposed resolutions for the vote without a meeting from 18 to 20 March 2024. A member of the Executive Board, who holds bonds from the 2018/2026 bond via his asset management company, has joined the proposal of other bondholders and has implemented their suggested amendments in a countermotion submitted by his asset management company. ESPG recommends all bondholders to vote in favour of the countermotion.



Registration for voting without a meeting may only be submitted until 15 March 2024 – necessary quorum not yet reached

The vote without a meeting will take place from 18 March to 20 March 2024. Bondholders entitled to vote must register with the notary appointed by the company, Dr Johannes Beil, by the end of 15 March 2024 at the latest. ESPG has already received registrations from bondholders with significant shareholdings. Nevertheless, the required quorum of 50 per cent has not yet been reached.



ESPG therefore asks all holders of the 2018/2026 bond to register for the vote as soon as possible and to exercise their voting rights during the voting period (18 to 20 March 2024) or to authorise the proxy nominated by ESPG.



ESPG recommends approval of the countermotion

The submitter of the countermotion proposes that the joint representative, Mr Klaus Nieding, shall be authorised and empowered, at his own discretion, to agree with ESPG on a renewed suspension of the total LTV covenant as of 31 December 2024. However, a corresponding authorisation with regard to the reporting date of 31 December 2025 is no longer planned.



ESPG agrees with the content of the countermotion and will therefore no longer propose its own resolution in accordance with item II.2 of the invitation to vote. The countermotion – as well as correspondingly updated voting forms - can be accessed via the following link on the ESPG website: .



Investors will be provided with further information on the registration status and the upcoming procedure at the management call on 14 March 2024 at 14:00 (GMT) / 15:00 (CET). Dial-in details have been posted on the ESPG website.



About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company's focus is on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented sectors such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from their proximity to each other and their direct proximity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already comprises 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres. The sites are generally located outside metropolises, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



Press contact:

Jan Hutterer

T +49 40 60 91 86 83

M +49 172 3462831

...

