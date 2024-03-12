EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

INDUS invests in the future field of infrastructure networks

INDUS invests in the future field of infrastructure networks

INDUS portfolio company HAUFF-TECHNIK acquires all shares in HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM Specialist in the development and production of passive components for fiber-optic infrastructure Bergisch Gladbach, 12 March 2024 – HAUFF-TECHNIK GmbH

&

Co.

KG, a subsidiary of stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG, has acquired the remaining 50% stake in HAUFF-

TECHNIK

GRIDCOM

GmbH and is now sole shareholder of the company. HAUFF-

TECHNIK

GRIDCOM develops and produces passive components for the fiber-optic infrastructure in Rosenberg and Heidenheim. These include PoP (Point

of

Presence) stations that act as main distributors and connect central fiber-optic cables to fiber-optic distributors in the Fibre

to

the

Curb (FTTC) or Fibre

to

the

Home (FTTH) area. These nodes are crucial for the comprehensive expansion of the fibre optic network, especially when developing new construction areas.

HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM's product portfolio also includes network distributors and fiber-optic distribution boxes for the“last mile” infrastructure to the customer. In addition, HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM offers fiber-optic connection boxes to create termination and transfer points in immediate vicinity to the user in buildings or outdoors. With around 60 employees, HAUFF-TECHNIK GRIDCOM generates an annual turnover of around EUR 21 million. “The increasing demand for higher bandwidths and faster internet continues to drive the network expansion,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, the INDUS Board member responsible for the Infrastructure segment.“We recognized the potential of this growth market at an early stage and strengthened our portfolio company HAUFF-TECHNIK by acquiring the young, innovative HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM. This investment has paid off.” HAUFF-TECHNIK has held a 50% stake in HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM, formerly ZWEICOM, since 2016. HAUFF-

TECHNIK, a manufacturer of sealing systems for cables, pipes and building entries, has been part of the INDUS Group since 1986 and generated annual sales of around EUR 93 million in 2023. “Thanks to our strong position as a provider of building entries, we have been involved in fiber-optic network expansion projects for many years,” says Dr. Michael Seibold, Managing Director of HAUFF-TECHNIK.“In this shared market, HAUFF-TECHNIK and HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM benefit from their complementary product ranges.” Ralf Hammer, former co-owner of HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM, adds:“In the joint venture with HAUFF-TECHNIK, HAUFF-TECHNIK

GRIDCOM has significantly increased its sales in recent years. As the new sole owner, INDUS Holding provides the financial strength in the background for further development in a highly dynamic environment.” Jörn Großmann:“By acquiring the remaining shares in HAUFF-TECHNIK GRIDCOM, we are expanding our growth cluster of infrastructure networks, which includes HAUFF-TECHNIK, WEIGAND Bau and TSN Turmbau Steffens & Nölle, as planned. We want to continue to grow in our defined future fields in 2024.”

About INDUS Holding AG: Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its 43 operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has been included in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108) since 1995. INDUS generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros in 2023. For more information, visit .

