EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Hotels joint venture and stake sale

12.03.2024 / 10:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102

254

































































Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 12 March 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Hotels joint venture and stake sale



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group” ) is pleased to announce the sale of a 50% stake in a subsidiary owning a portfolio of eight hotel properties in the Czech Republic, along with the signing of a joint venture agreement with Best Hotel Properties (“BHP”).



The joint venture includes many of the Group's hotel properties in the Czech Republic, including Clarion Congress Hotel Prague, Mamaison Residence Downtown Prague, and Comfort Hotel Prague City East, among others, as well as CPI Hotels a.s., the hotels operator. The gross transaction value was approximately €347 million, for which a 50% stake totals c.€173 million.



CPIPG and BHP entered into a long-term joint venture agreement to manage the investment, where CPI Hotels will continue to operate these hotels. BHP, based in Slovakia, is a well-respected investor and operator in premium and luxury hotel properties, mainly in the CEE region, and has been growing its presence since 2009.



“CPIPG is excited to work with BHP and sees this partnership as an opportunity to share operational knowledge and take our hotel portfolio to the next level,” said David Greenbaum, CEO of CPIPG.



CPIPG expects to use the net proceeds received to repay debt.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

...



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:



Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

12.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1856773



End of News EQS News Service