Kudelski IoT Partners with Infineon to Enhance Smart Home Device Security with New Matter-Certified Solution

12.03.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix, AZ, USA, March 12 2024 – Kudelski IoT, a leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, today announced a security solution with a Matter provisioning service for the smart home and smart building device ecosystems. Leveraging the cutting-edge Infineon OPTIGATM Trust M MTR Secure Element and Kudelski IoT's Matter Certificate Service, this partnership simplifies the integration of the Matter standard into IoT devices, enhancing their security, interoperability, and reliability. The Matter standard, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance with contributions from over 600 companies, including Kudelski IoT and Infineon, aims to revolutionize the smart home industry by ensuring devices work seamlessly together while maintaining the highest security levels. With the global number of smart home devices expected to reach 1.7 billion by 2030 (ABI Research 2023), the need for a streamlined ecosystem focusing on security, interoperability and simplicity has never been more critical. The OPTIGA Trust M MTR is the latest configuration of Infineon's OPTIGA Trust M, combining a Matter-certified Secure Element with a Matter provisioning service to streamline the development and deployment of Matter-compliant devices. This Secure Element not only enhances device security but also simplifies the integration process for manufacturers, allowing for faster time-to-market and greater flexibility in product development. Frédéric Thomas, CTO of Kudelski IoT, emphasizes the importance of this collaboration: "In the era of IoT, security and interoperability are not just features but necessities. Through our partnership with Infineon and the integration of our Matter Certificate Service with the OPTIGA Trust M MTR, we're not only addressing the current challenges faced by IoT product designers but also paving the way for a future where smart home devices are more secure, reliable, and easy to use. This is a leap forward in our mission to secure the Internet of Things." The partnership also introduces a novel approach to device attestation, offering manufacturers the flexibility to assign Device Attestation Certificates (DAC) later in the production cycle. This process is facilitated by Kudelski IoT, an approved Product Attestation Authority (PAA) by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, ensuring a secure and efficient pathway from chip manufacturing to device provisioning in the home. Availability of the OPTIGA Trust M MTR Secure Element starts in March 2024, with samples and evaluation kits available now. Kudelski IoT and Infineon are committed to providing comprehensive support to developers, from design-in application notes to extensive integration support and training on the security products, without the need for an NDA. To learn more about this innovative solution and how it can benefit your smart home device development, visit Infineonand Kudelski IoT websites. About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit .



About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at This press release is available online at /press Follow us: X - Facebook - LinkedIn Media contacts

