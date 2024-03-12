EQS-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

KPS AG successfully carries out cash capital increase Unterfoehring/Munich, 12 March 2024 – KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consultancy for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, has successfully completed the cash capital increase resolved on 7 March 2024. The capital increase was oversubscribed. A total of 3,741,200 new no-par value registered shares were placed with selected investors as part of a private placement. The placement price was set at EUR 1.15 per new share. The share capital of KPS AG was increased in the course of the transaction from EUR 37,412,100.00 by EUR 3,741,200.00 to EUR 41,153,300.00 against cash contributions by issuing new registered shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share of the Company, making partial use of the authorised capital and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase thus amount to EUR 4,302,380.00. The Company will use the issue proceeds to strengthen its equity base. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 October 2023. The inclusion of the new shares in trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) will take place shortly.

About KPS AG KPS successfully guides companies on their paths to digitalisation, from strategy to customer interaction to the operational core business. As a leading transformation partner for the retail industry, KPS is the first choice for companies that rely on a state-of-the-art customer experience platform architecture. The industry-specific KPS Instant Platforms unify all processes in a single business platform – end-to-end from customer interaction to operations to finance, implemented with best-in-class technology components in a future-proof high-performance design and flexible infrastructure. They are modular, scalable, and greatly increase the speed of process-driven transformation programmes. With ready-to-use products and innovative solutions, market-leading technologies and a strong partner network, we create sustainable added value for our customers. Platformise your transformation.



