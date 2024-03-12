Tata Motors Calls For Extended Electric Vehicle Incentives, Citing Global Examples

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 12 (KNN) Tata Motors, regaining its automotive market-capitalisation leadership in India, is urging New Delhi to extend incentives on electric taxis for another three years.

Additionally, the company is pushing for the inclusion of personal cars in the government's flagship demand support program named Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME). This call draws inspiration from global EV leader China's model.

Tata Motors seeks to replicate an enabling environment akin to that in Beijing, where support for EV adoption is pledged until unit sales reach at least a fifth of all new cars sold.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, emphasised the need for sustained government support in a letter dated March 9.

He highlighted that major economies like China and Germany have prolonged their support for EV adoption through demand subsidies until achieving a 20 per cent adoption rate.

Chandra referenced a recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry in 2023, urging the government to broaden the scope of FAME and extend it by at least three more years to ensure inclusivity.

This plea from Tata Motors underscores the company's commitment to advancing electric mobility in India.

A copy of Chandra's letter, obtained by ET, underscores the urgency for New Delhi to align its policies with global best practices to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive sustainable growth in the automotive sector.

(KNN Bureau)