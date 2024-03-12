MSME Minister Narayan Rane Launches MSME-Technology Centre In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Mar 12 (KNN) Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Narayan Rane, marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone of the MSME-Technology Centre in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

Accompanying this auspicious event, the Minister also inaugurated the Sindhudurg Audyogik Mahotsav and Self Employment Conclave.

As part of a broader initiative, the Government of India aims to establish 20 new Technology Centres and 100 Extension Centres across the nation.

The MSME-Technology Centre in Sindhudurg, with an estimated project cost of Rs 182 Crores, will prioritise sectors such as General Engineering and Food Processing. It is expected to catalyse fresh opportunities for growth among MSMEs in the vicinity.

Rane underscored the pivotal role of the Technology Centre in Sindhudurg, highlighting its function in providing advanced training to youths across various domains.

He expressed confidence that the establishment of this Centre will significantly propel the state's growth and industrial development, particularly in elevating food processing as a major industrial activity within the region.

(KNN Bureau)