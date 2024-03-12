Navitas Solar Partners With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) As Its Official Renewable Energy Partner For T20 Season 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Surat, Gujarat, India Navitas

Solar , one of India's leading solar panel manufacturing companies has signed a new partnership with one of the most loved T20 teams-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).



Navitas Solar partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)





Navitas Solar decided to establish a successful collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the renewable energy partner during T20 season 2024.





Mr. Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore , said,“RCB is pleased to partner with Navitas Solar. This collaboration underscores our belief in advancing the awareness about sustainability.”





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Aggarwal of Navitas Solar said,“We are excited to announce a new partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming T20 season. We are confident that working together with the team will yield outstanding results, and we are excited to expand on this success to further support sustainability efforts within the cricketing community. This collaboration will not only increase our visibility and brand recognition, but also align with our goal of promoting a more sustainable future. By teaming up with one of the T20's most popular teams, we aim to influence cricketers and cricket enthusiasts to encourage global adoption of renewable energy solutions and environmental conservation.”



About Navitas Solar

Navitas

Solar, India's leading solar panel manufacturing company is based in Surat. It was founded in 2013 by young entrepreneurs Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania and Saurabh Aggarwal.

Navitas

Solar is a leading solar module manufacturer in the country with a total manufacturing capacity of 2 GW pa. It specializes in Mono PERC and High-efficiency Topcon solar modules ranging from 5 watts to 710 watts per panel.





Navitas

Solar is among the few solar module-manufacturing companies in the country to have backward and forward integration. Its subsidiary

Navitas

Alpha Renewables Pvt. Ltd. manufactures EVA sheets to provide backward integration. Navitas Planet Pvt. Ltd., its solar EPC wing, provides project execution & full-fledged EPC services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients on rooftops as well as open access solar parks. Navitas

Solar is ranked among the top 10 Indian solar manufacturers by JMK Research & Analytics.

Navitas

Solar has served thousands of customers pan India, including governments, semi-government agencies, and commercial enterprises.

Navitas

Solar is actively looking to grow in other geographies like the USA, Europe, and Africa.

Navitas

Solar is committed to contributing to the worldwide clean energy movement through sustainable solutions.





For more information, please visit

About Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the T20. One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the T20 and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.





Royal Challengers Bangalore won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.





RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixer which is launched as an extension to an already successful venture, RCB Bar & Café which saw an expansion by a new opened outlet at the T2 terminal of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recognized as the 'World's most beautiful airport' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles in 2023.





RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field -

' Defeats don't defeat us; the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive '. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.