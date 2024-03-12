(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Growth Perspectives: Key Highlights from ECR 2024 Summit in Vienna

By Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's experts had the privilege of covering the latest developments at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2024 summit in Vienna. If you missed attending this event, here are some of key points and observations from the 5-day conference:

Which companies are actively innovating solutions for point-of-care imaging and sustainability?

The sessions on“Multimodality cardiac imaging from diagnosis to therapy planning” and“Shaping the future of Diagnostic Imaging” served well to address unmet needs for precision health and women's health and chronic care sector .

Embracing Sustainability: Innovative Solutions Creating Impact



Fujifilm presented Echelon Synergy MRI system , its 1.5 Tesla superconductive scanner, which offers low power and zero helium consumption, ultra-fast exam times, and employs artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to enhance the image quality and improved scanning speed.

Siemens launched MAGNETOM Flow , which has Siemens helium-free DryCool Technology and significantly reduces energy consumption. Canon launched its Aplio Me ultrasound system, which is portable, easy to navigate and use, and also consumes less energy.

Transforming Mobile Imaging: Enhancing the User Experience



GE Healthcare showcased the latest advancements in Invenia ABUS 2.0 , its US FDA-approved ultrasound supplemental screening technology specifically designed for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue. The company also showcased the Mobile Invenia ABUS 2.0 solution which allows mobile (point-of-care) imaging services with use of the Mobile ABUS Fixation Bracket.

Shimadzu Europe displayed MobileDaRt Evolution MX8c , its advanced digital mobile X-ray system.

Carestream showcased its DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System , which is lightweight, has long-lasting lithium battery and offers its ImageView Software, powered by Eclipse, that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms KA Imaging displayed its portable X-ray systems – Reveal Portable Package (an analog portable X-ray unit with detector retrofit), Reveal Mobi Lite, and Reveal Mobi Pro (integrated mobile X-ray system).

While these new introductions and innovations are encouraging, companies now must find ways to make these products more accessible by focussing on solutions that work seamlessly at sites with irregular power supply and poor network connectivity.

Integrating AI in Existing Workflows to Increase Accuracy and Efficiency

The sessions on“Radiologists and AI-Powered Health Informatics: Leading the Way in Screening” and“Next generation radiology: cloud-first and generative AI as enablers for the future” serve well to address unmet need to streamline clinical workflows and structure/templatize data to achieve interoperability .

Enhancing Clinician Experience through AI Powered Advanced Visualization



ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and AI Clinical SaaS (Software as a Service) solution launched three AI care suites for cardiology, pulmonology, and neurology for European healthcare providers.

United Imaging featured uMR Jupiter 5T , its ultra-high field 5T MRI machine at ECR 2024. United imaging also showcased its uAIFI end-to-end technology AI-based platform that is integrated into their MRI systems which significantly improves the image quality and expedites diagnostic processes while enhancing user-friendliness. Hologic presented highlights of its Genius AI Detection algorithm that can help radiologists to identify potential cancers on mammograms that were interpreted as normal.

Shifting from an AI First to AI Scale Approach



b-rayZ launched its DANAI technology, a customizable AI framework that adapts to the need of the end users, enabling the company to cover the entire mammography workflow with custom AI capabilities. DANAI can be calibrated to the needs of each imaging unit to enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline operations.

Gleamer demonstrated its AI-copilot designed pave the way for precision medicine by integrating CE approved AI-models –BoneView , BoneMetrics , BoneAge , and ChestView – within the current workflows and increasing the efficiency of the team. DeepHealth showcased its 'one system' approach to optimize healthcare pathway across the radiology and imaging value-chain – from referral to billing. The DeepHealth OS is a cloud-native open platform that can be integrated with other solutions and used for real-world clinical and screening programs.

We could see start-ups ramping up development efforts to integrate AI to create customizable workflows and platforms, and in the process, complement the portfolio of large companies. Of course, the true test will come in successfully addressing the ROI debate and in educating the clinicians with the knowledge of AI models and governance.

About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Let us coach you on your transformational journey, while we actively support you in fostering collaborative initiatives within your industry's ecosystem. Our transformation journey is fueled by four powerful components, ensuring your success in navigating the ever-changing landscape of your industry.



Schedule a complimentary Growth Dialog with our team to dive deeper into transformational strategies and explore specific needs within your company.

Become a Frost Growth Expert in your area of specialization and share your expertise and passion with the community through our think tanks.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Council and become an integral member of a dynamic community focused on identifying growth opportunities and addressing critical challenges that influence your industry. Designate your company as a Companies to Action to increase exposure to investors, new M&A opportunities, and other growth prospects for your business.

Written by Nitin Naik, with contributions from Anantharaman Viswanathan and Nitin Manocha.

To explore growth opportunities in medical imaging and radiology, connect with our growth experts at:

...

...

About Frost & Sullivan

View all posts by Frost & Sullivan