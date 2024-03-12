(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Envisioning the future of managed and professional security services

While examining the future landscape of security services, it is essential to remain adaptable to technological changes and evolving threats. The growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud technologies highlights the necessity for flexible strategies. Managed services are vital for addressing the cybersecurity talent shortage by concentrating on proactive defence and incident response. Additionally, collaboration and innovation will significantly contribute to shaping the evolution of security services. To navigate the ever-changing threat landscape effectively; embracing agility, automation, and holistic approaches become crucial.

Frost & Sullivan's recent Shared Mobility Think Tank delved into the fascinating realm of how the security services market will evolve in the next 2 to 5 years. This engaging discussion yielded pivotal contributions shaping the industry's future, thanks to the collaborative efforts of visionary experts.

The following experts evaluated the primary challenges and growth opportunities and examined the role that various stakeholders will play in shaping the industry's trajectory: Lucas Ferreyra- Growth Expert & Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan; Claudio Stahnke- Growth Expert & Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan; and Feras Tappuni- Chief Executive Officer & Founder at SecurityHQ.

Strategic Budgeting through Outsourcing: This perspective highlights the need for organizations to strategically allocate their limited cybersecurity budgets by outsourcing to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The aim is to maximize the effectiveness of spending by addressing specific security concerns unique to each organization.

Is your organization leveraging MSSPs to address unique security concerns and seize growth opportunities?

Aligning Cybersecurity with Business Goals: Focusing on the communication gap between technical IT professionals and budget decision-makers, this perspective emphasizes the role of security service providers in framing cybersecurity discussions within the context of broader business objectives. By aligning these aspects, organizations can enhance overall strategic alignment.

How do your teams align cybersecurity efforts with business goals and address the communication gap between IT professionals and budget decision-makers?

Tailoring Solutions to Regional and Vertical Needs: This perspective recognizes the diverse cybersecurity requirements across different regions and industries. It underscores vendors' need to understand and cater to these specific needs. Vendors can unlock new business opportunities by tailoring solutions accordingly and better serve their clients.

Is your company actively working towards tailoring cybersecurity solutions to meet diverse regional and vertical needs, unlocking new business opportunities?

Empowering Through Employee Training: This perspective highlights the human factor in cybersecurity and emphasizes the role of MSSPs in providing training for employees. By promoting best cybersecurity practices, organizations can enhance their overall security posture, making their staff a valuable line of defense against cyber threats.

How does your organization empower employees through MSSPs, promote cybersecurity best practices, and enhance overall security posture?

“Security is not just an option; it's necessary in today's global business landscape. Embracing standards like NIST 805 is akin to wearing a seatbelt in a car-it's essential for protecting individuals and enterprises. While automation has its place in managed security, human expertise remains irreplaceable, especially in decision making and incident response. As we navigate the evolving landscape of AI and cybersecurity, prioritizing the basics and staying ahead of perpetrators' use of AI will be critical.” – Claudio Stahnke, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

