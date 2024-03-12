Ainewsbreaks Chatgpt Lists D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) As One Of Three Quantum Computing Stocks With 10X Potential

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, was one of three companies listed in a recent InvestorPlace article titled“ChatGPT Stock Predictions: 3 Quantum Computing Companies the AI Bot Thinks Have 10X Potential.”

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM)

and

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

were the other two companies mentioned.

The article noted that the field of quantum computing may just be the next big thing, as it has the potential to solve complex problems that generally slow down classical computers. Examples of utilizing the technology include addressing challenges that involve processing vast quantities of data, making complex forecasts, and leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities.

After highlighting that D-Wave has introduced annealing quantum computing, a quantum computing technique that allows greater potential for commercial applications and that differs from the gate-based techniques that IBM and Google employ, the author concluded his summary on D-Wave stating,“The market seems excited about D-Wave Quantum's prospects. The firm's share price has nearly doubled on a year-to-date basis making a 10 times long-term return more of a reality.”

To view the full article, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

.

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at



