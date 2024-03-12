Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd.'S (NASDAQ: SPCB) Advanced Technology Poised To Play Vital Role In Enhancing Public Safety

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global leader in the field of electronic monitoring (“EM”), offers the PureSecurity(TM) Suite, a comprehensive range of products that include a domestic violence monitoring solution, a GPS tracking platform called PureTrack(TM), a house arrest enforcement solution and an inmate monitoring solution.“Justices of the Illinois First District Appellate Court recently released a strongly worded opinion upholding the $3 million jury award to the estate of the victim after finding sufficient evidence that two Chicago Police Department ('CPD') officers 'cared more about going home for the day than protecting a domestic violence victim who was killed by her alleged abuser a short time later,'” reads a recent article.“'In light of the recent appellate court decision emphasizing the critical need for effective response in domestic violence situations, SuperCom's advanced technology solution could play a vital role in enhancing public safety measures,' wrote SuperCom on its LinkedIn page. 'These innovative tools are designed to provide law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with real-time data and analytics, helping prevent tragic outcomes by ensuring constant monitoring and swift response in critical situations. SuperCom's technology demonstrates a commitment to public safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals, aligning closely with the heightened need for effective and proactive measures in domestic violence cases.'”

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, and electronic monitoring. For more information about the company, visit .

